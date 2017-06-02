2nd Annual Get Downtown Festival kicks off in Paragould

If you’re looking for a family-friendly event this weekend, one kicks off Friday in Paragould that might fit the bill.

The 2nd Annual Get Downtown Festival begins with a BBQ cooking contest in conjunction with the Kansas City-sanctioned event.

The second day of the festival begins at 8 a.m. on June 3 with the 12th annual Pedal the Ridge bike ride and several other offerings including:

Kids activities beginning at 4 p.m.

Several food trucks on site from 4-10 p.m.

Live entertainment from Matt Claude and Big Red as well as Dillan Cate from 5-10 p.m.

Kids Fun Run at The Crossing at 6 p.m.

The Greene County Future Fund is behind the festival and hopes it encourages families to spend time together, enjoy the outdoors, and see what the city of Paragould has to offer.

“I think the members of the Greene County Future Fund understand the revitalization of downtown and that downtown is the heart of your city,” said Kimberly Dale, a member of the Greene County Future Fund. “So, we want to foster that development and to foster people to participate in downtown events.”

Dale said all proceeds from the festival will help the Greene County Future Fund meet their goals of implementing recycling, green space, and an urban biking/hiking trail in the county.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android