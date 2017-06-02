Mayor: population increase leads to new subdivision in Senath

The town of Senath will soon get some new housing.

Construction is underway on a new 6-lot subdivision in the south part of town, according to Mayor Joe Lane.

Water and sewer will be installed in the area next week.

Mayor Lane said Senath is in need of this new housing after a recent growth.

He said the city saw a 9% growth in population between 2010 and 2015.

The lot also has room to add more houses if needed in the future.

