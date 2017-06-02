12 goats killed, sheriff's deputy investigates

The owner of several goats in Craighead County called police after he found them killed.

Deputy James Watson met the 57-year-old Jonesboro man at his property in the 2400-block of County Road 751 Thursday afternoon.

According to the incident report, the man told the deputy all the animals were accounted for on Wednesday until he came back the next day to check on them.

The owner said 12 goats were killed.

Watson said in the report he saw several goats in the pasture with "what appeared to be teeth marks on the neck and shoulder areas, as well as some to the rear leg section of some of the animals."

Dogs are what the owner believed to be the cause, but said he was not sure since he did not see what happened.

The approximate value of the goats was $125 each, according to the owner.

The Craighead County sheriff's office is investigating.

