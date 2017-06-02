Much of city's water system set to be replaced

Senath is gearing up to redo much of the city’s water system, according to Mayor Joe Lane.

In the coming months, they will bid out a $3 million project to make several changes to their water system, which includes building a 150,000-gallon water tank.

Mayor Lane said they also plan to replace a lot of the city’s water lines, install about 30 new hydrants, replace their connecting lines to the Dunklin County water district, and install new generators to each of the water towers among other things.

The city recently passed a $3 million dollar bond issue to pay for these upgrades.

Mayor Lane said they also received a $500,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and a $500,000 community block grant.

The project will be bid out in September or October with construction planned for the beginning of 2018.

The project should be completed by the end of that year.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android