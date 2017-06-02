New head start facility completed

A new head start building will soon open in Senath.

Mayor Joe Lane said construction has recently wrapped up on the 16,000 square foot facility.

A grand opening is scheduled for June 27.

Mayor Lane said their children were going to a head start program in Arbyrd, but this new building will be attended by many students in southern Dunklin County.

Classes will begin at the new facility in August 2017.

