Sheriff's office investigating missing or tampered with evidence

An active investigation is underway at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office following reports regarding evidence the department maintains.

According to Sheriff David Lucas, there has been an ongoing investigation into possible "missing and/or tampered with evidence."

Sheriff Lucas could not provide any other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

He told Region 8 News that more details will be released once the investigation has been completed.

