Dryer likely to blame in Jonesboro house fire

A Jonesboro family doesn't yet know where they'll stay after a fire damaged part of their home.

According to fire officials, the fire started around 10 a.m. at a mobile home on the 2400-block of Heath Lane.

The fire started in the laundry room and caused "major damage" to that room and the dining room. The rest of the home had smoke damage.

According to fire officials, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire isn't officially known, but investigators believe it may have been started by the dryer in the laundry room. It's currently under investigation.

