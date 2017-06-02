Detectives execute controlled buys at apartment complex

Three Paragould residents face drug charges after police detectives made several controlled buys at the Franklin Apartments.

According to an affidavit, on April 24th detectives with the Paragould Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit used a confidential informant to purchase one gram of a drug from Jeremy White, 22, of Paragould.

The affidavit also states the purchase was made within 1,000 feet of a church and Mission Outreach of Paragould.

White was given a $250,000 bond.

In another case, a confidential informant for PPD purchased 2.3 grams of "potpourri" from Gabrielle Bennett, 27, of Paragould on May 19.

Bennett was given a $15,000 bond.

A search warrant conducted on May 31 by SCU detectives and SWAT officers at a residence unveiled "potpourri" and more.

According to an affidavit, officers also found several pipes used to ingest the drug and various bags used to package it.

Police say Tyler Vermeis, 21, of Paragould was living at the residence where the search was conducted.

Vermeis was given a $15,000 bond.

Police say the owners of the Franklin Apartments were also cited by code enforcement for failure to abate nuisance for the condition of the property.

Greene County sheriff’s deputies also made several drug-related arrests at the Franklin Apartments on May 25.

