Cold case from 1995 gets new investigator

Robin Farnsworth went missing in 1995. A new detective assigned to the cold case hopes to find out what happened. (Source: KARK)

A fresh pair of eyes is now investigating a cold case more than 20 years old.

Robin Farnsworth went missing from Bald Knob in 1995.

Her brother told Little Rock affiliate KARK Bald Knob police initially investigated it as a runaway case. Farnsworth's remains were found by a hunter in 1997 and positively identified in 2004.

Two months after Farnsworth went missing Kenyatta Haynes, another Bald Knob High School teen went missing. She was later found dead.

Derrick Grubbs and Donnie Tempel, teens at the time, were convicted in Haynes' murder.

"At the time of Robin's disappearance they did not link the two together," said Detective Heather Meadows, with the White County Sheriff's Office told the TV station.

Meadows inherited the case when she joined the sheriff's office.

