Applications to Become an Outdoors-Woman open online June 5

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will open online enrollment in this year’s Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop beginning June 5. The workshop, which introduces women 18 and older to various outdoors activities, will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2017 at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center in Ferndale.

Tisa Bomar, BOW coordinator for the AGFC, is excited to offer this gateway into the outdoors for women who may not know where to get started.

“This is just a great, fun introductory workshop to get out and ask all the questions you may have about an outdoors pursuit,” Bomar said. “There are many women that haven’t grown up in outdoors-oriented families who really want to be a part of the lifestyle but don’t know where to start. This workshop is a way for them to learn those things they need to be more confident.”

BOW offers instruction in more than three dozen outdoor activities, including canoeing, fishing, hiking, fly-tying, archery, boating, birding, outdoor photography, Dutch oven cooking and shooting sports. BOW instructors provide basic and advanced instruction tailored to each participant’s individual ability.

“We try to keep a third of the workshops about hunting, a third about fishing and a third about other outdoors activities,” Bomar said. “That way, even if you’ve grown up hunting all your life, there’s likely something that will interest you in one of the other workshops.”

Another great aspect of BOW is the opportunity to network with women who also are just getting their feet wet in the outdoors. Finding those outdoors companions can be the key to continuing a pursuit, and the workshop offers ways to build those relationships.

“Last year, we had 150 women attend the event, and 90 of them were first-timers,” Bomar said. “The registration is first-come, first served, but we give preference to people who have never attended a BOW workshop before, then fill in the remaining spots with women who have attended one. We would ultimately like to see the workshop be only first-timers and build on other Beyond BOW workshops to keep that spark going for those who have participated in one already.”

The BOW workshop is held at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center in Ferndale. It is located about 15 miles west of Little Rock. Classes begin at noon on Friday and end at noon on Sunday. Raffles, door prizes and evening programs are included in the event.

The $155 registration fee includes all food, lodging, equipment and supplies.

Visit http://www.agfc.com or visit the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Arkansas Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BOWArkansas for more information.