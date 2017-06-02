Bald Knob Seniors, Bergman Juniors top seeds for AYSSP state finals

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The Bald Knob Bulldogs Team No. 1 earned the top seed among 64 senior team qualifiers for the state finals, while the Bergman Panthers Dispensers were the top junior qualifying among 64 finalists, as the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program moves into its state final rounds June 2-3.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission program held four regionals over four weekends at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Jacksonville Shooting Complex beginning the last weekend in April. Each regional produced 16 senior and 16 junior teams qualifying for the finals. They will be staged for juniors on Friday, June 2, and for seniors on Saturday, June 3.

“We had some bad weather hit our state during this season, but we were able to complete each tournament weekend, and for that we’re thankful,” Chuck Woodson, the AYSSP coordinator, said. “This program is a success on the merit of the wonderful, hardworking, big-hearted volunteer coaches who continually give to their athletes.”

Tournament festivities each day begin with an Army Marksmanship Unit putting on a shooting exhibition beginning at 8 a.m. The Honor Guard presentation of colors each day is at 8:30 a.m. and competition between teams starts at 9 a.m.

Both divisions will feature head-to-head competition between two teams; the No. 1 seed faces the 64th seed, No. 2 meets No. 63, and so forth.

“It’s done just like the NCAA basketball tournament,” Woodson said. “No matter the seeds, no matter how they might have done in their regionals, one team advances and the other goes home. We continue that through six rounds – the team that wins the state championship has to win six matches. The winners will have earned their championships.”

While senior competitors shot 50 traps in their regional qualifier, they will shoot 25 per five-person teams in the team head-to-head matches Saturday. Juniors shot 25 traps during qualifying and each of five shooters will again shoot 25 per match on Friday.

Bald Knob’s trap program has two senior division teams seeded among the top six. Meanwhile, the No. 2 and No. 3 seeded senior teams, Jonesboro Westside Red and Gosnell Trap Hogs, were 1-2 in the East Region competition May 20, tying in overall score and Westside getting the nod with a better scorecard (ties are broken by comparing the scores of top shooters on each team, then continuing to the next line of shooters if the tie wasn’t broken).

Following the team competition – the winner will have to win six matches for the state championship – shooters who completed perfect rounds during regional competition will compete in the Champion of Champions event. Seven juniors and 10 seniors shot perfect rounds during regional competition to advance to the Champion of Champions event.

State Final Qualifiers

In order of seeding

Senior Division

(Listed by seeding and points in regional)

1. Bald Knob Bulldogs No. 1, 239; 2. Westside Trap Team Red, 238; 3. Gosnell Trap Team Trap Hogs, 238; 4. Beebe Blasters Trap Maverick Team, 237; 5. Cabot Panthers Doyle’s Dust Donkeys, 237; 6. Bald Knob Bulldogs No. 1, 235; 7. Crossett Eagle Eyes No. 1, 235; 8. Magnolia Cat Squirrels, 234; 9. Cave City Sharpshooters Duck Commanders, 232; 10. White Hall Bulldogs Trap Team Trap Daddies, 232; 11. Ashdown Shooting Sports No. 1, 232; 12. Shiloh Christian Gunslingers, 231; 13. Cave City Sharpshooters Clay Crushers, 231; 14. Quitman Gold Bulldogs, 231; 15. Corning Trap Team Gold, 230; 16. Brookland Bearcats A, 230; 17. Huntsville Ugly Unicorns, 229; Jackson Co. FFA Squad 1, 229; Mena Bearcat Trap Macho Busters, 229; 20. Corning Trap Team Gray, 227; 21. Berryville Shooting Sports, 227; 22. Lamar Warriors Orange Crush, 227; 23. Bergman Prowling Panthers, 227; 24. Berryville Shooting Sports No. 1, 227; 25. Huntsville Mighty Moose, 227; 26. Shiloh Christian Smokey Skyz, 227; 27. Faulkner Co. 4H Remington Rednecks, 226; 28. Jonesboro Shooting Stars Lead Poison, 225; 29. Batesville Pioneers One, 225; 30. Clinton FFA Clay Smashers, 225; 31. Calico Rock Pirate Swashbucklers, 225; 32. Smackover Shooting Sports No. 1, 225; 33. Five Rivers Trap Club Eleven Point River, 224; 34. White Co. Central Bears, 224; 35. SWARK Shooting Sports Death Punch, 224; 36. Mountain Home Bombers Bomb Squad, 223; 37. Greene Co. 4H Shooting Sports No. 3, 223; 38. Alma Youth Trap Annihilators, 223; 39. Central AR Young Gunz Squad 1, 223; 40. Clay Bustin Cougars ICC 1, 222; 41. Mt. Ida FFA Bad Company, 222; 42. Greene Co. 4H Shooting Sports No. 2, 221; 43. Stuttgart Ricebird Dusters, 221; 44. Texarkana AR Razorback Dusters, 221; 45. Quitman Black Bulldogs, 221; 46. Baxter Co. 4H No. 1, 220; 47. Greenwood Bulldogs Pure Powder, 219; 48. Corning Trap Team White, 219; 49. DeWitt Trap Club Dusters, 219; 50. NLR Charging Wildcat Gold, 219; 51. Cabot Panthers Kimberly’s Lead Heads, 219; 52. Cabot Panthers BA’s Beauty and the Beast, 218; 53. Lakeside Angry Birds Black Birds, 218; 54. Russellville Shooting Team Squad 5, 217; 55. God’s Great Outdoors Disintegrators, 217; 56. Minutemen Bunker Boyz, 217; 57. Clarksville Panther Trap No. 1, 216; 58. Ashdown Shooting Sports No. 2, 216; 59. Camden Cardinals, 215; 60. Shiloh Christian Clay Crushers, 215; 61. Indians No. 1, 213; 62. Accuracy in Motion Outlaws, 213; 63. Hampton A Team, 212; 64. Spring Hill Bears No. 1, 210.

Junior Division

(Listed by seeding and points in regional)

1. Bergman Panthers Lead Dispensers, 112; 2. Beebe Blasters Trap Little Maverick, 111; 3. Westside Trap Team Red, 111; 4. Hamburg Lions No. 1, 110; 5. Texarkana AR Razorbacks Red, 110; 6. MVE Claybusters Bulls Eye, 110; 7. Southside Squad 1, 109; 8. South Side FFA Young Guns, 109; 9. Gosnell Trap Team Trap Hogs, 109; 10. BK Claybusters No. 1, 109; 11. Faulkner Co. 4H Bust ’em Up, 109; 12. Ashdown Shooting Sports Team 1, 109; 13. Texarkana AR Razorbacks White, 109; 14. Corning Trap Team Gold, 108; 15. Fouke No. 1, 107; 16. Bradley Co. Skeet, 107; 17. Smackover Shooting Sports No. 1, 107; 18. Corning Trap Team Gray, 107; 19. Hillcrest Sharp Shooters Skeet Assassins, 107; 20. Cabot Panthers Randy’s Hard Right Wreckers, 106; 21 Westside Trap Team White, 105; Mt. Ida FFA Angry Birds, 104; 23. Hamburg Lions No. 2, 104; 24. Fouke No. 2, 104; 25. Jonesboro Shooting Stars Smokin’ Aces, 104; 26. Scrapper Trap Clay Crushers, 104; 27. Gunning Greyhounds Squad 4, 107; 28. BK Claybusters 2, 107; 29. Stuttgart Youth Shooting Sports Ricebird 1, 106; 30. Magnolia X-Men, 105; 31. Texarkana AR Razorbacks Blue, 104; 32. Cabot Panthers Stephen’s Seed Spitters, 104; 33. White Co. Central Cubs, 104; 34. Magnolia Shoot Happens, 104; 35. Cave City Sharpshooters Claybusters 104; 36. White Hall Bulldog Trap Team Junk Yard Dogs, 103; 37. Accuracy in Motion Gunsmoke, 100; 38. Wildcats No. 1, 100; 39. Brookland Bearcats A, 99; 40. Cabot Panthers Brad’s Single Barrel Boys, 99; 41. Jacksonville Youth Shooting Club Red, 97; 42. Baptist Prep Ashes to Ashes – Clays to Dust, 97; 43. Berryville Shooting Sports No. 2, 96; 44. Mountain Home Bombers Jr. Bomb Squad, 95; 45. Greene Co. 4H Shooting Sports No. 1, 95; 46. Calico Rock Pirates Pirate Hearties, 95; 47. Shiloh Christian Blue Trappers, 95; 48. Batesville Black, 94; 49. Berryville Shooting Sports No. 1, 94; 50. Greenwood Bulldogs Pure Powder, 94; 51. Highland Trap Shooters No. 1, 93; 52. Shiloh Christian, Trapping Daisies, 92; 53. BK Claybusters No. 3, 92; 54. Cave City Sharpshooters Smokin’ Guns, 91; 55. Minutemen Salvo, 91; 56. Bearcat Trap 4 Drakes and a Suzy, 91; 57. Hector Wildcats No. 1, 90; 58. Russellville Shooting Team Chinooks, 89; 59. Shiloh Christian Clay Busters, 88; 60. Ozark Youth Shooting Team Oyst 1, 88; 61. Lamar Warriors Orange Busters, 87; 62. Greenwood Bulldogs Trap Attack, 87; 63. Shiloh Christian Young Guns, 87; 64. Berryville Shooting Sports No. 3, 85.

2017 AYSSP Champion of Champions Qualifiers

Senior Division Champion of Champions: Cadyn Meredith, Ozark Youth Shooting Sports; Chase Martin, Bald Knob Bulldogs; Chase Richardson, Greene Co. 4H; Johnathon Kearney, Shiloh Christian Trap Team; Reece Thaxton, Gosnell Trap Team; Tanner Meachum, Bald Knob Bulldogs; and Weston Adcock, Westside Trap Team.

Junior Division Champion of Champions: Dalton Thompson, Corning Trap Team; Darby Sawyer, Texarkana AR Razorbacks; Dawson Ladd, Hamburg Lions; Jacob Ward, Fouke; Jagger East, Texarkana AR Razorbacks; Jaylon Johnson, Hamburg Lions; Michael Mansfield, Southside Jr. High School; Parker Bennett, Texarkana AR Razorbacks; Parker Hutchins, South Side FFA; and Thomas Rowland, Mt. Ida FFA.