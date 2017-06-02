iPhone, cash taken in phone store burglary

A cell phone and cash were reportedly taken after police investigate a break-in at a mobile phone store.

The first officer arrived on scene at Sprint, 1801 Red Wolf Blvd., to investigate around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

Officer Cheyenne Jordan said in the incident report that she saw the side door on the north side of the building had been shattered.

Jordan entered the store and found no one, but did find cash registers scattered on the floor as well as phone cases.

She tried to get in touch with employees of the store but was unable to contact anyone.

Officer Mohammed Pasha and Detective McCanless arrived later to also investigate and made contact with an employee about two hours later.

Store employees told officers at the scene they were missing an iPhone 7 Plus along with some cash.

Video footage and images from the store were emailed to the detective for review.

No arrests have been made, according to the JPD report.

