Jonesboro school undergoes expansion

Major changes are underway at Jonesboro High School.

Superintendent of the Jonesboro Public School System Dr. Kim Wilbanks said they’ve grown to the point they needed more room.

So, they took a look around to see what they needed and now their expansion project is near completion.

“We are so excited to be completing our latest addition here at Jonesboro High School,” Wilbanks said. “Due to a tremendous amount of growth, we didn’t have enough classroom space and we were able to add about 13,000 square feet."

Wilbanks said the expansion includes two new science labs, a special education room, and five additional classrooms.

She said she's excited to see their science labs complete.

“State of the art facility,” Wilbanks said. “[The] state of the art science lab is going to give our teachers and students such a wonderful opportunity to work in an environment that is equal to a work environment in the industry. So, we’re excited that our students are going to have that opportunity.”

Wilbanks said these new labs will provide their students a unique outlet.

“It gives our students an opportunity to be hands-on in the science world,” Wilbanks said. “We all know science is more real to a student when they’re not just reading about it in a book. But have an opportunity to participate in experiments and because of this wonderful lab that we have here, our students are going to have that opportunity.”

The addition was a two-million-dollar investment.

The rooms will be ready by the start of the new school year this August.

