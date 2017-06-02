Residents thank emergency responders

Firetrucks, police cars, and ambulances filled the parking lot of Morningside of Jonesboro on Friday but there was no emergency.

The staff at Morningside decided they wanted to show emergency responders their appreciation for all they do.

“We are having Emergency Responder Appreciation Day,” Adams said. “We’re serving ribs, pulled pork, barbecue and hot dogs for the EMTs, firefighters, police and state troopers. It’s a way for our residents and us to show our appreciation and say thank you to all of the emergency responders that come and take care of us on a daily basis.”

Paramedic Tim Brickell with Medic One said it means a lot to have community members reach out to them.

“We’re always appreciative of everything the community does for us,” Brickell said. “Especially, things like this. It shows they really do care. We interact with Morningside and other organizations quite a bit. We take care of their patients and the people that live with them and things like that. But to be recognized for what we do and everything is really special to us.”

Arkansas State Police Trooper First Class Dustin Morgan said it meant a lot to have someone show their support to law enforcement.

“We’re always grateful to have interaction from the community,” Morgan said. “And there’s so much negative publicity right now and such negative influence that anytime the community comes together behind police officers, we just enjoy it. We enjoy the support, we enjoy visiting with the residents of the community, talking to them and asking them what it is they want from us and they get to know us on a more personal level. So, it’s a lot of fun.”

This also isn’t the first year for them to hold this event.

“We started this three years ago,” Adams said. “We just wanted to give back to the community and say thank you. They are here for us when we need anything.”

Morningside staff and emergency responders look forward to the event.

“The residents love it,” Adams said. “They come out and they love to visit with the responders. They love to give back and the staff does as well.”

“It improves moral,” Morgan said. “And it helps us to know that there are a lot of people that appreciate us and a lot of people that support us.”

“It means so much to us,” Brickell said. “A lot of times people take emergency services for granted. You pick up the phone, you call, we show up and everything. So, places like this, people who do things like this, we appreciate that.”

Brickell said at the end of the day, all emergency responders just want to help.

“We’re just here for the community,” Brickell said. “We try to be the best we can be and be there for you when you need us.”?

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android