Man faces multiple charges following fifth DWI arrest

Jonesboro police arrested a man they say was drunk driving, but it's what he did following his arrest that landed him in even more hot water.

Officers pulled over a vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Jacob Perez, in the early morning hours of Friday, June 2 at Harrisburg Rd. and I-555 N.

According to a report, police believed Perez was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. However, Perez refused to submit to a field sobriety test. The arresting officer stated he remembered arresting Perez in March 2017 for DWI after he hit a tree in an accident.

Officer Adam Hampton then took Perez to the Craighead County Detention Center to take a BAC test, during which time Perez screamed and cursed at the officer.

The report states that once they arrived at the detention center, the BAC machine was not working. Officers then took Perez to the Justice Complex. A Jonesboro Police Department incident report states Perez continued making threats against the officer.

"Mr. Perez then told me that when he got out of jail he was going to find me and kill me and my family," Hampton stated.

Perez refused to submit a BAC test, so officers took him to St. Bernard's. Jonesboro police then contacted Judge Tommy Fowler for a warrant to retrieve a blood sample from Perez.

After the blood drawing, Perez reportedly told a nurse that he was "going to find him when he got out and kill him and his family" as well.

On the way back to the jail, Hampton says Perez defecated and urinated in his pants in the back of his patrol car.

"I could hear him going to the bathroom and I ask him if he had defecated on himself and he said yes he did and ask if I wanted some more," the incident report states.

Once they arrived at the Craighead County Detention Center, documents state Perez continued to threaten jailers and refused to cooperate with their demands.

Perez was booked into jail and faces DWI charges; 1st-degree terroristic threatening; refusal to submit to chemical test; driving on a suspended license; and other various charges.

Perez' parole officer advised officers to place him on hold, as he had just pled guilty to driving while intoxicated.

"On Mr. Perez's driving history it shows Mr. Perez was convicted of DWI's in September 2012, October 2013, July 2014 and March 2017 making this DWI number 5," the report states.

