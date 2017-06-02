City in need of sewer system

The City of Pleasant Plains hopes to bring a sewer system to their area.

Mayor Kenneth Burns said they're partnering with Miller-Newell out of Newport to help the project.

Burns said each home in town has its own septic system tank.

The city has a Dollar General, but as far as getting fresh meats and vegetables, residents usually have to travel at least 15 miles.

He said they hope a new sewer system can bring more businesses to town.

"We had a lot of businesses pass us by and go to Batesville and Southside," he said. "The four-way highway comes through here and we get a lot of traffic, so we need more businesses."

However, Burns said they currently purchased 6 acres of land in the 100-block of Meadow Lane to accommodate the treatment plant.

"There are 70 acres that's waiting to be developed. 30 of it is usable," he said. "The person that's an entrepreneur out of Searcy. He has six businesses committed to it once we get our sewer in."

Before they move forward on the sewer project, Mayor Burns said the city council must vote on it, followed by a public hearing on June 13.

He also said they will know by August what type of sewer system and funding they will receive to complete this project from USDA.

