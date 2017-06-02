Family donates property for new park

One family is donating some land to help the city of Pleasant Plains bring in a new park.

Mayor Kenneth Burns said they plan to install a new park on a property that's being donated by the family of Ms. Hilda Webb, who passed away in January.

Webb’s son, Michael Thomason, said he would donate his mother’s land to the city if they could get a grant to turn it into a park.

Burns said they currently have a small park by their city hall, but it only has 6 swings, a pavilion and basketball court.

He said they're seeking a grant up to $250,000 from Arkansas Parks and Recreation to complete this project.

"What we like to do is get playground equipment, a half-court basketball court, a picnic pavilion with picnic tables, and a walking trail around it with workout stations for adults that can step off and do some physical activity," Burns said. "We'd like to do ten workout stations. We're also looking at Little Tykes out of Little Rock. They will be designing the park.”

Burns said if they receive the grant, they also plan to build a memorial in honor of Ms. Webb.

The city is hoping to be approved for the 50/50 matching grant by the end of the year.

