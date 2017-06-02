City wants public input on new park

The Mayor of Hardy wants to hear public input before construction begins on a new park in town.

Mayor Jason Jackson wants to add a pocket park downtown. It will be built between two buildings, behind where the Hardy mural is right now.

The park will have an amphitheater-type layout with a stage and speakers for music.

“You’ll be able to actually enjoy it instead of all being cramped up in Thompson Park,” Jackson said.

But before construction begins, a public input meeting is being held.

“It’s just been a few of us coming up with ideas, but it would be nice to have the whole town’s output on it,” Jackson said. “There may be a better idea than what we’ve got. But we’ve kind of got some blueprints as far as what we’ve come up with and we invite anybody’s opinion on it.”

The meeting will be next Tuesday at the Hardy City Hall at 5 p.m.

The park is being paid for by a matching grant from the Arkansas Parks and Tourism Association.

The city’s half of the money has come from private donations and in-kind labor donations.

