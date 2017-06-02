City gives back with community garden

Main Street Batesville is taking on a new project to give back to the community.

According to Shannon Haney, executive director of Main Street Batesville, they're currently in the planning stages of bringing in a community garden.

Haney said they were deciding on what to do with an empty lot located on Main Street.

She said she pitched the idea of adding in a community garden to a group at Fellowship Bible Church who didn't hesitate to jump on board with this project.

Haney said they also received a helping hand from MCS Rental, an equipment company in town who did the labor of getting the garden ready.

"They're going to till it up one more time and really get the ground good and loose," she said. "And then we'll be ready to get in there and plant some late growing things. It's just a fun project to do with an empty lot. Small things can make a big difference on a downtown improvement."

Haney said they're also adding 50 green spaces up and down Main Street.

She said once their garden produces, they're going to donate to families in need.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer to help with the community garden, contact Main Street Batesville at 870-462-4482.

