Deputies, troopers head to wreck along highway

Randolph County emergency crews are responding to an accident on Highway 115, south of Stokes Road in Stokes.

Sheriff Gary Tribble told Region 8 News the wreck involved one female driver and several small children.

A helicopter has been called to the scene.

