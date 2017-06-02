Deputies, troopers head to wreck along highway

Randolph County emergency crews are responding to an accident on Highway 115, south of Stokes Road in Stokes.
Sheriff Gary Tribble told Region 8 News the wreck involved one female driver and several small children.
A helicopter has been called to the scene.
