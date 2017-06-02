One airlifted, three others injured in crash

Four people were injured, including two children, in a crash in Stokes Friday night.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said the crash happened on Highway 115 south of Stokes Road.

He said one woman was airlifted from the scene with critical injuries.

Two children were also treated for minor injuries on scene.

Tribble said the man driving the car may have been intoxicated and was also taken to a hospital.

Randolph County sheriff's deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers responded to the crash.

ASP said the road closed at the time, but was back open around 9:50 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

