Caught on camera, truck stolen from shop

JONESBORO, AR

The Ramco Equipment Company is without one work truck after a worker said two people broke into their fence and drove off with the vehicle.

According to a Jonesboro police incident report, May 22 around 12:30 a.m., a man and woman got into a red Chevrolet truck in the 300-block of Dan Avenue and started it with a key.

Later the pair opened a gate to the shop and drove off.

If you can help identify these suspects, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

