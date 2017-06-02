At 10: New details on crash, flood shelter closing - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: New details on crash, flood shelter closing

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: We have more details on the crash in Randolph County on Highway 115.

Plus, the American Red Cross is closing their shelter in Randolph County. Japhanie Gray tells us what residents can do next.

And, a church gave away free gas today. We'll tell you more at 10.

  • Caught on camera, truck stolen from shop

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:53:41 GMT
    The Ramco Equipment Company on Dan Avenue is without one work truck after a worker said two people broke into their fence and drove off with the vehicle.

  • Randolph County shelter to close after recent flooding

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-06-03 02:34:34 GMT
    The shelter in the old Randolph County Nursing Home has served flood victims for over a month, but now the American Red Cross has announced they will close the shelter Wednesday, June 7.

  • City gives back with community garden

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:42:48 GMT
    Main Street Batesville is taking on a new project to give back to the community.

