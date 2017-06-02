Stephan strikes out 12, leads Arkansas over Oral Roberts 3-0



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Trevor Stephan struck out 12 to lead Arkansas to a 3-0 win over Oral Roberts in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.



Stephan (6-3) allowed just four hits in 7 1/3 innings for the Razorbacks (43-17), the top seed in the Fayetteville Regional and runners-up at last week's Southeastern Conference Tournament.



Arkansas plays Missouri State on Saturday, while the fourth-seeded Golden Eagles (42-15) face Oklahoma State in an elimination game.



Chad Spanberger was 2 for 3 for the Razorbacks, including an RBI double in the fifth inning. Jack Kenley and Jake Arledge also had two hits each for Arkansas, and Matt Cronin got the final out for the save.



Miguel Ausua (11-3) took the loss for Oral Roberts after allowing two runs, one earned, in 6 1/3 innings.

