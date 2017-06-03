Annual Pedal on the Ridge held to benefit community

The 12th annual Pedal on the Ridge took place on Saturday in Northeast Arkansas.

Cyclists had the opportunity to take one of several routes during the event.

The routes ran across Crowley's Ridge and through both Greene County and Clay County.

Cyclists could choose from either a 27-mile flat course, a 62-mile course and a 100 mile one.

The event finish line was in downtown Paragould and lunch was provided to riders afterward.



According to those involved with the ride, the proceeds from the event went towards a good cause.

"This is primarily to raise fund for the Greene County Future Fund," said State Representative Jimmy Gazaway. "A local non-profit group that has three priorities for Paragould."

He said the group looks to promote more green space, raise money for more recycling, and promote more hiking and biking trails across the area.

Events also continued in downtown Paragould throughout Saturday.

"There's a kids fun run, we have a barbecue contest, we just try to get people downtown," said Gazaway.

