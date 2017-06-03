Nettleton 'All School Reunion' held

A group of Nettleton High Alumni gathered Saturday for an "all school reunion."

The reunion was open to all Nettleton High graduates so that classes from different years could visit together.

The group has been holding the reunions since 1987 and classes dating back to the 1940s were in attendance this year.

A reunion organizer said this type of reunion provides an opportunity for classes from various decades to reminisce.

"Every two years, the school gets together," said Danny Honoll. "For years we called it the 'golden years' reunion because we started with the class of '37 and '87."

Honoll said a new theme is chosen for each reunion now.

The theme of this year's reunion was the last year of the "Raiderettes."

The theme signified a time in 1957 when the school was without a female basketball team.

"The girls were in good spirit about, they told some good stories, and it's always good to see them," said Honoll.

