Group hosts model airplane show

The Piggott RC Modelers 22nd annual spring air show began Saturday.

Those who enjoy the hobby gathered at Pfeiffer Field to show off and fly model aircraft.

Those flying were required to have AMA insurance and $10 for a landing fee.

One man said the hobby is something he shared with his father

He traveled from Paragould to enjoy the show.

"Camaraderie between myself and people that get together from time to time to enjoy a hobby that's been around for 50, 60, 70 years," said Boomer Baker. "There's several pioneers that are here in the hobby."

He said he has attended the show in the past and enjoys traveling to other airshows from time to time.

The group will continue Sunday with open flying throughout the day, a round of combat flying, and night flying for anyone who is interested.

