Concert benefits organizations that serve women

Around 400 people filled Paragould's East Side Baptist Church Saturday evening in an effort to raise money for two organizations dedicated to serving women in the community.

The Agape House, which serves women recovering from addiction, and the Lifehouse Ministries, which serves women during pregnancies are two organization that collaborated to make this event possible for a bigger cause.

Those in attendance paid $20 to see Finding Favour and Ryan Stevenson.

The money will go to the Agape House on their quest at opening their new location in Corning. It will also serve Lifehouse Ministries to help in some renovations in their current building.

“I'm just really grateful for the turnout and for the people who came out to hear the music,” said Sunny Curtis, the executive director of the Agape House. “Knowing they are helping Lifehouse and Agape House at the same time. We are just grateful.”

“I think it was a great collaboration for us to show that we are partners and that we are sisters and that we are one body in Christ,” said Shawn Strouss, executive director for Lifehouse Ministries.

Both organizations said they are very pleased with the amount of work from promoters, sponsors and the community for making this concert a reality.

