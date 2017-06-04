ASP investigates attack on corrections officer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP investigates attack on corrections officer

(Source: Arkansas State Police)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State Police has been asked to investigate an incident in which an inmate reportedly stabbed a corrections officer.

According to Public Information Officer Trooper Liz Chapman, the incident happened June 2 at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

The inmate walked up to the corrections officer from behind and stabbed the officer multiple times with a handmade weapon, Chapman said, noting the corrections officer was in stable condition at a local hospital. 

Charges have not been filed in the incident, but are expected from the Lee County prosecuting attorney's office in the next few days. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Chapman said. 

