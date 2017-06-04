Blytheville firefighters investigate house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville firefighters investigate house fire

A house fire on North 11th Street in Blytheville. (Source: Chickasaw Mom via Twitter)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville firefighters spent several hours Saturday night battling a blaze at a home severely damaged by a house fire last year. 

According to Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney, crews went to a home on North 11th Street around 6:50 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about the fire. The home had been boarded up and secured since the fire last July. 

A 79-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man died in that fire. Carney said the owner of the property had plans to demolish it and there had been some break-ins. 

The cause of the fire Saturday is still under investigation. 

