NEA Baptist Hospital celebrates cancer survivors

NEA Baptist Hospital celebrated cancer survivors on Sunday.

The event was held on National Cancer Survivor Day and open to survivors as well as friends and family.

The gathering was held outside the Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care.

The hospital served lunch and a guest speaker addressed the group.

Donna Walls shared stories about her 16-year struggle with the disease.

"Really I call it a journey I've had with this cancer," said Walls. "It's never been sad for me, believe it or not."

Walls said she was honored to be able to speak at the event and see her loved ones in the audience.

"It just touched my heart to see everyone, and I'd like to just tell everyone keep fighting," she said.

