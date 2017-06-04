Cancer survivors honored at St. Bernards event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cancer survivors honored at St. Bernards event

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

St. Bernards Medical Center on Sunday honored survivors as part of National Cancer Survivor Day.

Around 1,000 former and current cancer patients attended the event, along with their friends and family. 

A barbecue lunch was served and guests had the opportunity to win door prizes and hear from a guest speaker.

Cancer survivor Terry Milburn said he hoped to share words of encouragement with all who attended the event.

"Just relay back on some of my experiences, as I went through treatments and what we did," he said. 

He said sharing stories with other cancer patients is something important to those dealing with the disease.

"It is a very special day," he said. "We're not just a number here, we've got a name and we've got a face."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cancer survivors honored at St. Bernards event

    Cancer survivors honored at St. Bernards event

    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-06-04 22:13:07 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-04 22:29:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    St. Bernards Medical Center honored survivors as part of National Cancer Survivor Day.

    St. Bernards Medical Center honored survivors as part of National Cancer Survivor Day.

  • NEA Baptist Hospital celebrates cancer survivors

    NEA Baptist Hospital celebrates cancer survivors

    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-06-04 22:03:47 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-06-04 22:17:09 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    NEA Baptist Hospital celebrated cancer survivors on Sunday.

    NEA Baptist Hospital celebrated cancer survivors on Sunday.

  • Blytheville firefighters investigate house fire

    Blytheville firefighters investigate house fire

    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-06-04 17:25:47 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-06-04 19:16:15 GMT
    A house fire on North 11th Street in Blytheville. (Source: Chickasaw Mom via Twitter)A house fire on North 11th Street in Blytheville. (Source: Chickasaw Mom via Twitter)

    Blytheville firefighters spent several hours Saturday night battling a blaze at a home severely damaged by a house fire last year. 

    Blytheville firefighters spent several hours Saturday night battling a blaze at a home severely damaged by a house fire last year. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly