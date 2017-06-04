Cancer survivors honored at St. Bernards event

St. Bernards Medical Center on Sunday honored survivors as part of National Cancer Survivor Day.

Around 1,000 former and current cancer patients attended the event, along with their friends and family.

A barbecue lunch was served and guests had the opportunity to win door prizes and hear from a guest speaker.

Cancer survivor Terry Milburn said he hoped to share words of encouragement with all who attended the event.

"Just relay back on some of my experiences, as I went through treatments and what we did," he said.

He said sharing stories with other cancer patients is something important to those dealing with the disease.

"It is a very special day," he said. "We're not just a number here, we've got a name and we've got a face."

