Comedian Ron White coming to the Convo

Cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking comedian lovingly known as "Tater Salad" is coming to Jonesboro.

Ron White brings his comedy show to the A-State Convocation Center on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

Fans can buy tickets in person at the Convo central box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 870-972-2781 or 888-ASU-FANS.

Prices for tickets are $72 and $62, plus applicable fees.

For more information about this event and others, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android