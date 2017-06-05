Comedian Ron White coming to the Convo - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Comedian Ron White coming to the Convo

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking comedian lovingly known as "Tater Salad" is coming to Jonesboro.

Ron White brings his comedy show to the A-State Convocation Center on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

Fans can buy tickets in person at the Convo central box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 870-972-2781 or 888-ASU-FANS.

Prices for tickets are $72 and $62, plus applicable fees.

For more information about this event and others, click here.

