Need a ride? Little Rock company offering free streetcar service

If you plan to take in the sights around Little Rock this summer, a streetcar company is offering free rides to help transport you around town.

Rock Region Metro is offering free streetcar rides all summer long.

ABC affiliate KATV spoke to Rock Region Metro’s Executive Director Jarod Varner who said he hopes this offer increases ridership.

“We were a sleepy system for quite some time," said Varner. "We're trying to help people take advantage and to understand all the benefits that transit has to offer people who live and work and play in Central Arkansas.”

Rock Region Metro is also offering $30 bus passes to kids and teens for unlimited rides through the summer.

