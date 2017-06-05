Caution urged for drivers during Flash Flood Warning

A Flash Flood Warning could be trouble for some drivers Monday.

Warnings have been issued for Independence, Izard, Lawrence, and Sharp Counties until the afternoon.

In Independence County, the Central Dispatch is urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings and be cautious on roads. They provided a list of roads on their Facebook page.

A section of Highway 233 in Independence County had been closed due to high water for over an hour before reopening, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

One viewer has shared videos of the flooding.

My parents’ driveway, just south of Batesville. That old boat is supposed to be on the bank by another pond a ways away. ???????? #arwx pic.twitter.com/VaVt6kzQCF — Mark Cartwright (@03msc) June 5, 2017

