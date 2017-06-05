AR men involved in fatal MO crash

Three Arkansas men were involved in a fatal three-vehicle crash Sunday.

It happened south of Hollister, MO on U.S. Highway 65 around 6:10 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald L. Tomlinson, 61, of Harrison, AR was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado north when it crossed the median and struck a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Colton Piland, 19, of Mountain Home, AR.

Tomlinson was pronounced dead at the scene, MSHP stated in the crash report.

Troopers said debris from the collision struck a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jose Gomez, 37, of Berryville, AR.

No other injuries were reported.

Tomlinson was the only driver not wearing a seat belt, according to MSHP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android