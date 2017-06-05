Arkansas rallies for 6-hour 11-10 win over Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Jared Gates hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run, eighth-inning rally that kept Arkansas alive in the NCAA Tournament and lifted the Razorbacks into the regional final with an 11-10 win over Missouri State in a game that ended early Monday morning.

Top-seeded Arkansas (45-18) will once again face Bears (42-18) on Monday night, with a berth in next week's super regionals on the line.

The game, which finished at 3:10 a.m. local time, featured a 1-hour, 25-minute rain delay and took exactly six hours to play. It came after the Razorbacks had defeated Oral Roberts on Sunday evening to emerge from the loser's bracket to take on second-seeded Missouri State.

Jake Reindl (4-1) earned the win as one of eight Arkansas pitchers, while Evan Lee got the save.

Jake Fromson (8-4) took the loss for the Bears.

