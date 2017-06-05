Gas prices continue to fall in AR, unlike rest of country

Unlike the rest of the nation, gas prices in Arkansas continue to fall.

Average retail gasoline prices in the Natural State fell 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.10/gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

That compares to the national average that increased 0.9 cents per gallon to $2.37/gallon.

Sunday’s prices were also 1.4 cents per gallon cheaper than the same day one year ago and 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. In contrast, the national average increased 1.9 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 0.5 cents per gallon that the same day a year ago.

“The first week of the summer driving season is now under our belts and we saw little change in gas prices nationally,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

DeHaan said oil markets “failed to be convinced last week by OPEC’s production cuts” as U.S. oil production rises to its highest level since 2015.

“This has kept the price of oil constrained,” DeHaan said. “And keeps the door propped open for gasoline prices to remain at historically low levels.”

