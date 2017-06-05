I-55 improvements require overnight lane closures

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department is making it easier for over-the-road truckers to keep moving. But, it will mean detours for big rigs and other drivers.

AHTD will close the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 between the Mississippi River Bridge and the Bridgeport Exit between 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, and 8 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

Road workers will be installing updated Weigh in Motion (WIM) hardware, according to a news release Monday from AHTD.

WIM devices weigh commercial vehicles as they travel over them. Thus, drivers whose loads are under the limit do not have to stop at the traditional weigh stations.

For more information on this and other road closures and conditions, visit IDriveArkansas.com.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android