Rain hampers Little Rock Riverfest attendance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A $5 ticket for the final day of Little Rock's Riverfest was intended to draw people in for the festival's 40th anniversary celebration, but organizers say on-and-off rain had a negative impact on attendance.



The three-day festival along the Arkansas River wrapped up Sunday. Its executive director, DeAnna Korte, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2s9U5i5 ) that any time there is rain, crowds are smaller, but that crowds picked up after the rain went away.



The festival used to be held on Memorial Day weekend, but last year was moved into June. Events catering to children were held in early May.



The smaller crowds meant there were fewer arrests. Little Rock police Sgt. Allen Hamby said there were 47 citations for underage drinking. In previous years there were typically 70 to 80.

