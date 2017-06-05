Tracking flash flooding, roads on Region 8 News

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Grandson accused of setting Butler Co., MO home on fire; grandpa dies at hospital

Horse carried in back of truck; police 'had a talk' with driver later

GRAPHIC: McChicken brawl recorded by customer at McDonald's

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Rain is coming down

Rain is slowing moving across the area prompting multiple Flash Flood Warnings. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Flash flooding and roads

We will have video of flash flooding that has caused issues for drivers all day today. See where the water is rising on Region 8 News.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Bachelorette, 7 p.m.

Still Star-Crossed, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

2017 Stanley Cup Final, 7 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.