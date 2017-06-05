Man sentenced for raping woman near store

A judge sentenced a White County man to 25 years in prison for assaulting and raping a woman last October near a Walmart parking lot.

William Patrick Stillman, 58, of Beebe, pleaded guilty last month to one count of rape for the Oct. 2, 2016, assault.

According to police, Stillman attacked the woman from behind as she walked in a wooded area east of the Beebe Walmart parking lot. Witnesses heard her cries for help and called the police.

Evidence from the scene, as well as store surveillance video, led to detectives quickly identifying Stillman as the suspect and arresting him early the next morning, according to a new release.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced Stillman to 25 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. State law requires him to serve 70 percent of the time.

