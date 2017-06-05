Crash with injuries stops traffic at busy Jonesboro intersection

A crash Monday at the intersection of Parker Road and Southwest Drive caused traffic troubles for afternoon commuters.

The collision occurred just before 3 p.m., according to the Jonesboro Police and Fire Dispatch.

E-911 Director Jeff Presley reported there were injuries but did not specify the severity or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Photographs submitted on social media from Region 8 viewers revealed at least two cars were involved in the collision.

The vehicles involved in the crash blocked the roadway, causing “major traffic delays.”

