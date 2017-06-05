Disorderly conduct leads to unregistered level 3 sex offender's arrest

For 15 years, a level 3 sex offender failed to register with local authorities. However, deputies say that all changed last week when he got drunk.

An Izard County sheriff’s deputy arrested Gerald Eugene Gallup, 64, of Horseshoe Bend on Wednesday, May 30, on suspicion of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Following Gallup’s arrest, investigators discovered Gallup was a level 3 sex offender who had not registered in 15 years.

The Arkansas Crime Information Center identifies him as a “non-mappable offender.”

In addition to the misdemeanor charges he was initially arrested on, Gallup is also charged with failing to register which is a class C felony. He’s being held in lieu of a $19,440 bond, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Missouri court records reveal Gallup pleaded guilty in 1987 to second-degree sexual assault in both Boone and Callaway counties. A judge sentenced him to serve five years in prison for each case to run concurrently.

Gallup’s latest arrest is not his first in Izard County. Last November deputies arrested him following a disturbance at his home and subsequent refusal to come out of the house.

He was released after appearing before Judge David Miller with a Dec. 13 court date.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android