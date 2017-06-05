Hutchinson requests federal disaster declaration for 31 AR counties

Governor Asa Hutchinson has requested a federal disaster declaration for 31 Arkansas counties, including many in Region 8, following recent storms, tornadoes, and flooding.

Hutchinson requested the declaration for Baxter, Clay, Cleburne, Craighead, Cross, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, White, and Woodruff counties.

Preliminary damage assessments estimate more than $13 million in damages, according to a statement from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

The request is for public and individual assistance services, including direct funding for affected counties and individuals, hazard mitigation funds, and Small Business Administration disaster loans.

In his formal request to the Trump administration, Hutchinson stated:

“With the completion of the thorough damage assessment by FEMA and the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, I am now formally requesting that President Trump issue a federal disaster declaration for the the state of Arkansas as a result of the severe storms and flooding that devastated 31 counties and caused more than $13 million in damage. “I am hopeful that this request will result in some relief for those still reeling from the damage caused by the storms of the last two months.”

Other counties included in the request are Benton, Boone, Carroll, Conway, Faulkner, Fulton, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline, Washington, and Yell.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android