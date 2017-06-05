Group looks to renovate and move 'Tot Lot' playground

A group in Corning are hoping to renovate and relocate a playground that does not meet state safety regulations.

The "Tot Lot" has been Corning's only playground for over 30 years.

Paige Catt has taken the lot on as her project in hopes of making it a nicer place for kids.

"My goal is to have the kids a place to play, a nice playground where they can gather and have birthday parties," said Catt.

She said the playground has been in bad shape for a couple of years and has never been brought up to safety regulations.

Catts said the playground poses a safety risk for children.

"Head injuries are the big problem, because you don't have a fall zone on any of this property," she said.

Catt hopes to move the "Tot Lot" to Wynne Park where there is already one piece of equipment and plenty of shade.

She said she is waiting for city council approval to move forward on the project and hopes to write grants to help with the renovation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android