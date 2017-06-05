Group looks to renovate and move 'Tot Lot' playground - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Group looks to renovate and move 'Tot Lot' playground

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

A group in Corning are hoping to renovate and relocate a playground that does not meet state safety regulations.

The "Tot Lot" has been Corning's only playground for over 30 years.

Paige Catt has taken the lot on as her project in hopes of making it a nicer place for kids.

"My goal is to have the kids a place to play, a nice playground where they can gather and have birthday parties," said Catt.

She said the playground has been in bad shape for a couple of years and has never been brought up to safety regulations.

Catts said the playground poses a safety risk for children.

"Head injuries are the big problem, because you don't have a fall zone on any of this property," she said.

Catt hopes to move the "Tot Lot" to Wynne Park where there is already one piece of equipment and plenty of shade.

She said she is waiting for city council approval to move forward on the project and hopes to write grants to help with the renovation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:41:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-06 04:07:30 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

  • Apartment plan headed to council

    Apartment plan headed to council

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:20:40 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:37:23 GMT
    (Source: Braxton Development Apartments)(Source: Braxton Development Apartments)

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

  • Water line project approved for city

    Water line project approved for city

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:22:05 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:32:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly