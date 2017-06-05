Husband and wife jailed after meth, guns found in home

A search warrant at a Brookland home turned up meth and guns, landing a husband and wife in jail.

The Brookland Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police, and 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force executed the warrant in the 100-block of Cardinal Street the morning of June 1.

Once officers went inside, they made contact with Daniel Jerrad Russell and Paige Patricia Jean Crum/Russell. The two were placed in handcuffs while officers searched the home.

In the living room, police noted a large television with a live security feed of the front yard.

“Officers located on top of the refrigerator in the kitchen a loaded .380 caliber Hi-Point model pistol,” a probable cause affidavit states. “There was also a single-shot 12 gauge shotgun staged behind the washer and dryer in the laundry room area of the home near two entry/exit doors to the residence.”

A coffee grinder with suspected pill residue inside and a duct-taped sealed bag of an ice pack was found in the kitchen, police said. The affidavit states the ice pack is commonly used in the manufacture of methamphetamine. Cotton balls and silver spoons with a crystal-like residue were also found in the kitchen.

In the bedroom, officers found more drug paraphernalia in a small wooden box with the words “F*** The Police” on the cover.

“Officers also located in the room, two clear bags of approximately 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine,” the affidavit states. One baggie was found in the front pocket of a pair of blue jeans.

Daniel and Paige Russell both appeared in Craighead County District Court Monday afternoon. Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge them with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of meth or coke, greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with intent to deliver; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daniel Russell was also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Daniel Russell’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Paige Russell’s bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

