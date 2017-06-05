Corning High School receives reward money for growth

Corning High School recently received $43,500 in reward money due to students improving academically.

The school's students were in the top five percent of academic growth in the state.

"The Arkansas Rewards Program gave us $43,500 to spend to enhance that growth," said Principal Jennifer Woolard. "We applied for the money to be used to install this system in our auditorium."

The system includes two boards, similar to smart board technology, and a camera.

"It's interactive, it has a camera it let's the presenter use," she said. "It also is capable of showing slides and being interactive with lessons."

Woolard said the boards can also be used as screens to show live action during stage performances.

The boards have already been used in this capacity once.

"It was used on the very last week of school," she said. "We were able to use it for our band and choir concert, it was amazing."

She said the new system allows everyone in the 700-seat auditorium to have a front row seat.

