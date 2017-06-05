Corning High School teachers to be trained in ACT prep - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Corning High School teachers to be trained in ACT prep

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

Corning High School teachers will soon have training courses in ACT prep.

The school usually hosts a large training and brings in a non-faculty teacher to help students.

Now, all teachers will have the training and will be able to help students increase their scores.

"We know that large group is great, but we also need to take it to a smaller level," said Principal Jennifer Woolard. "When the students go from this larger group training they can go back to their classroom and their teachers can help them."

She said this will provide a more individualized learning experience for students.

"Now the teachers can take back what they've learned and apply it to classroom lessons," she said. "Not on just one special day for a workshop, but they can tie it into everyday lessons."

She said the students already have a fairly good success rate, but this will help them improve upon whatever score they may have.

"College is not cheap," she said. "If I can help my kids do well on the ACT that's more money in their pocket for college," she said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:41:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-06 04:07:30 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

  • Apartment plan headed to council

    Apartment plan headed to council

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:20:40 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:37:23 GMT
    (Source: Braxton Development Apartments)(Source: Braxton Development Apartments)

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

  • Water line project approved for city

    Water line project approved for city

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:22:05 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:32:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly