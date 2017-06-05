Corning High School teachers to be trained in ACT prep

Corning High School teachers will soon have training courses in ACT prep.

The school usually hosts a large training and brings in a non-faculty teacher to help students.

Now, all teachers will have the training and will be able to help students increase their scores.

"We know that large group is great, but we also need to take it to a smaller level," said Principal Jennifer Woolard. "When the students go from this larger group training they can go back to their classroom and their teachers can help them."

She said this will provide a more individualized learning experience for students.

"Now the teachers can take back what they've learned and apply it to classroom lessons," she said. "Not on just one special day for a workshop, but they can tie it into everyday lessons."

She said the students already have a fairly good success rate, but this will help them improve upon whatever score they may have.

"College is not cheap," she said. "If I can help my kids do well on the ACT that's more money in their pocket for college," she said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android