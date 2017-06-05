JPD: Woman stole $1,400 from job - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Woman stole $1,400 from job

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Tiasia Foster (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Tiasia Foster (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Dollar Tree employee was fired from her job after managers claim she stole more than $1,000 from the business, the employee told a judge Monday.

Jonesboro police were dispatched to Dollar Tree just before 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon in reference to a theft that had already occurred after the asset protection office about a possible double charge for a Green Dot prepaid debit card of $500.

A probable cause affidavit states the transactions all came from the same register where Tiasia Foster was working.

The manager then pulled a list of transactions from the register. Court documents showed three transactions totaling $1,400.

“All the transactions were completed under Tiasia Foster’s Cashier ID number,” the affidavit states.

In an interview with Foster, she allegedly told police that an 18-year-old male came into the store and asked her to put $400 on a Green Dot card for him as a favor.

“She said she then put an additional $1,000 on two more cards for him,” court documents state. “She said he gave her $100 at the time but was supposed to give her $400 for her part in the crime.”

During a probable cause hearing Monday, Foster was charged with theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000. The charge, which is a class D Felony, carries with it a potential $10,000 fine and/or up to 6 years in prison.

Foster is set to appear in court again on July 31. Her bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety.

